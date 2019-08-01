Gyorko (wrist/calf/back) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Tulsa on Saturday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gyorko, who was traded from the Cardinals to the Dodgers on Wednesday, will need to complete a rehab assignment before being cleared to join his new team. Seeing as the veteran infielder has been on the shelf for nearly two months, he'll likely need to play in a handful of rehab games before he's activated.

