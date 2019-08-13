Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that he expects Gyorko's (back/hamstring/hand) rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City to last around a week before the Dodgers consider reinstating him from the 60-day injured list, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Gyorko has been on the shelf since early June while tending to an assortment of injuries, but he was cleared to resume game action at the minor-league level shortly after being acquired from the Cardinals on July 31. After appearing in two games for Double-A Tulsa, Gyorko began his rehab assignment at Triple-A on Aug. 7 and has suited up in four contests, going a collective 3-for-10 with a home run and three walks. Based on Roberts' comments, it sounds like Gyorko could realistically make his Dodgers debut as soon as this weekend. The 31-year-old will be deployed as a utility infielder whenever he ends up joining the big club.