Dodgers' Jedd Gyorko: Slated to return Sunday
Gyorko (wrist) will be activated from the injured list and start at first base Sunday against the Braves, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gyorko is ready to make his Dodgers debut after completing a nine-game rehab stint between Double-A and Triple-A, during which he went 9-for-27 (.333 average) with two homers. He will take over at first base with a lefty (Max Fried) due up for Atlanta in the final game of the series. Most of Gyorko's starting opportunities will come against southpaws.
