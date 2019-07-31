Gyorko (back/calf/wrist) was traded from the Cardinals to the Dodgers on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gyorko will provide infield depth for the Dodgers, who are currently without Chris Taylor (forearm), Enrique Hernandez (hand) and David Freese (hamstring) thanks to injuries. The veteran infielder has appeared in just 38 games this season due to injuries, slashing .196/.274/.304 with two home runs and two stolen bases. He's not eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until next week.