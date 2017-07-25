Kendall was promoted to Low-A Great Lakes on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

The Dodgers kept the training wheels on for Kendall's first week in pro ball, but unsurprisingly, he will get his first taste of full-season pitching after hitting .455/.455/.727 with one home run and four steals in 22 at-bats in the Pioneer League. Kendall could have some contact issues against upper-level pitching, but his tools, particularly his 70-grade speed, make him worth rostering in most dynasty leagues.