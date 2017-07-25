Dodgers' Jeren Kendall: Promoted to Low-A
Kendall was promoted to Low-A Great Lakes on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
The Dodgers kept the training wheels on for Kendall's first week in pro ball, but unsurprisingly, he will get his first taste of full-season pitching after hitting .455/.455/.727 with one home run and four steals in 22 at-bats in the Pioneer League. Kendall could have some contact issues against upper-level pitching, but his tools, particularly his 70-grade speed, make him worth rostering in most dynasty leagues.
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...