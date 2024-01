Hahn signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Hahn has not pitched professionally since 2021 and ended that season with shoulder problems. He is presumably healthy now and the Dodgers will see if the 34-year-old has anything left. Hahn has posted a 4.22 ERA over 82 appearances (50 starts) across parts of seven major-league seasons.