Liranzo was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Liranzo has been cast off the Dodgers' 40-man roster just one day after being acquired from the Orioles. The 23-year-old spent all of 2017 with Double-A Bowie, posting a 4.85 ERA and 1.49 WHIP across 65 innings. He'll likely report to Double-A Tulsa if he passes through waivers untouched.