Zambrano was traded from the Rangers to the Dodgers on Tuesday in exchange for Josh Sborz.

Zambrano is very much the sort of lottery ticket one would expect as the return for a reliever who had been designated for assignment. He's just 19 years old and has thrown just 60 professional innings, all at the rookie-ball level. His 2.55 ERA at that level was strong, but he'll have to keep pitching similarly as he climbs the ladder if he's to eventually push for a big-league roster spot.