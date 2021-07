Sherfy was officially added to the Dodgers' 26-man roster Friday after being claimed off waivers from the Giants on Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Outfielder Zach Reks was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City to make room for Sherfy on the 26-man roster. The right-hander, who posted a 4.22 ERA and 9:4 K:BB during 10.2 relief innings with San Francisco, figures to pitch primarily in lower leverage situations for Los Angeles, at least to start.