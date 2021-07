Sherfy (2-0) took the win against San Francisco on Tuesday, pitching a perfect inning during which he struck out two.

Sherfy pitched a clean ninth inning with the Dodgers trailing by a run. Will Smith then hit a walkoff home run in the bottom of the frame to give the Dodgers -- and Sherfy -- a victory. The reliever has appeared in three games for the Dodgers after he was claimed off waivers July 13, allowing only one hit while striking out three over 3.1 scoreless innings.