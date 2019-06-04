Dodgers' Jimmy Lewis: Final pick on Day 1

The Dodgers have selected Lewis with the No. 78 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

With Lewis, it is all about projecting how much his arsenal could improve in the coming years. While his fastball is currently a low-90s offering, he should add good weight to his 6-foot-6, 200-pound frame in the coming years, which, coupled with pro training, could lead to his fastball being a 70-grade pitch in time. The prep right-hander from Texas also features a potentially plus curveball and a 50-grade changeup. Despite his size, his delivery should prove repeatable, and he is athletic enough that evaluators project him to develop at least average command/control.