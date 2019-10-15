Dodgers' Jimmy Lewis: Recovering from labrum tear

Lewis was diagnosed with a slight tear in his labrum after signing with the Dodgers in June, which is why he has not yet pitched professionally, Bill Plunkett of Baseball America reports.

Lewis was originally shut down during his senior year of high school with what was thought to be lat injury at the time, but tests revealed a more significant injury after he signed with the Dodgers for an over-slot $1.1 million after getting selected with the 78th overall pick. Surgery has not yet been deemed necessary. He has a very high ceiling but might not be ready to pitch early in the 2020 season.