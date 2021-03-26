Nelson was added to the team's 40-man roster Thursday.
Nelson was in camp as a non-roster invitee has done enough to make the Opening Day roster. He's thrown seven innings across four appearances, surrendering no earned runs while striking out nine and walking only one. Nelson figures to pitch out of the bullpen, but could occupy a multi-inning role.
