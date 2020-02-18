Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Battling two minor issues

Nelson is dealing with back tightness in addition to the previously reported groin soreness, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Both issues have been classified as minor, and neither seems to be related to the shoulder woes that wrecked Nelson's previous two seasons. Still, it would obviously be preferable for a pitcher to have zero injury worries this early in camp, rather than two. Nelson already entered camp in a tough fight for a roster spot, so any time lost to these issues will only decrease he chances of making the team.