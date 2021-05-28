Nelson (forearm) is scheduled to throw a bullpen this weekend, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Nelson has been on the injured list with right forearm inflammation since Sunday, but he'll resume mound work this weekend. The right-hander is also slated to throw live BP on Tuesday, so he appears to be progressing well in his recovery so far.
