Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Bullpen on tap
Nelson (lower body) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Nelson has dealt with multiple injuries throughout camp (most recently lower-body discomfort), but he's on track to resume mound work Friday after playing catch earlier in the week with no issues. While he's no longer in consideration for a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation, manager Dave Roberts indicated that the veteran right-hander could open the campaign in the bullpen and build up to a starter's workload over the course of the season.
