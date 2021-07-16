Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is hopeful that Nelson (back) can return during the series against San Francisco that begins July 19, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

Nelson hasn't pitched since July 6, but he has been playing catch and appears to be feeling better after a left lumbar strain sent him to the IL last week. The right-hander has emerged as one of the Dodgers' most consistent and effective bullpen arms this season, as he has registered a 2.00 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 across 27 innings. He also has picked up six holds.