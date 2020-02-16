Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Dealing with groin soreness
Nelson experienced some groin soreness during his bullpen session this weekend, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts termed the soreness as "benign," so it doesn't appear to be a serious concern. Nelson joined the Dodgers on a one-year deal in January and is looking for a rebound season after posting a 6.95 ERA in 22 innings last year for the Brewers in his return from shoulder surgery.
