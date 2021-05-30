Nelson (forearm) is scheduled to face live hitters Tuesday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The 31-year-old completed a bullpen session Saturday and will move to the next step of his rehab program. Nelson has been on the shelf with forearm inflammation since May 23, so he may not require a rehab stint since he was only briefly shut down from throwing.
