Nelson worked effectively with his fastball and slider Thursday against the Cubs, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nelson was sitting between 94 and 96 miles per hour with his fastball and also generated at least one whiff with his slider. After missing the entire 2020 campaign while recovering from back surgery, Nelson has proved to be healthy and named as a potential fifth starter for the team to begin the season. While consistently maintaining a starting role throughout the entire season doesn't appear to be a likely outcome for Nelson, it's nevertheless positive that he has been relatively sharp with his pitches early on this spring.