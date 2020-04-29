Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Hiatus could enable roster spot

Nelson (back/groin) has had ample time to heal due to MLB's hiatus and could break camp with the Dodgers in some capacity, Rowan Kavner of Dodger Insider reports.

Nelson had already resumed throwing before play was suspended, so the extra time off has likely given him the opportunity to fully heal from the back and groin issues that prevented him from appearing in any Cactus League games. Once considered a longshot to make the Opening Day roster, Nelson now has a strong chance to open the campaign with the Dodgers, probably as a reliever.