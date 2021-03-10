Nelson completed two perfect innings in Tuesday's Cactus League contest against the Reds, striking out three batters.

Nelson needed a mere 20 pitches to retire all six batters he faced, racking up three strikeouts in the process. The veteran has impressed in his two spring starts, allowing only an unearned run and one hit while striking out four over three frames. He appears healthy and could be making a push for a roster spot, though he could start in a relief role if he makes the team. Per Eric Stephen of SBNation.com, Nelson would be open to such a scenario.