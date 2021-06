Nelson (forearm) threw a batting practice session Tuesday and could come off the injured list by the weekend, the Associated Press reports.

Nelson has been on the injured list since May 20, but he has been throwing often enough to potentially return to the club without first embarking on a rehab stint. The right-hander has pitched well in relief for the Dodgers this season, posting a 2.41 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, two holds, one win and a 30:11 K:BB across 18.2 innings.