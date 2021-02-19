Nelson (back) was included in manager Dave Roberts' comments about potential starters during the 2021 campaign, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Nelson is in camp as a non-roster invitee after missing all of last season due to back surgery, so his path to a roster spot among a deep Dodgers staff appears rocky. Still, the right-hander has enjoyed plenty of big-league success in the past, so a comeback is not out of the question if he's able to prove he still has some gas in the tank during spring training. Nelson has already thrown a bullpen session during camp, so he at least appears recovered from the issues that set him back in 2020.