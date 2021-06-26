Nelson notched a hold against the Cubs on Friday despite allowing a run on a hit and a walk in one-third of an inning.

Nelson appeared to be having trouble gripping the ball in the contest, and he threw only five of 13 pitches for strikes as a result. He allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base and gave way to Blake Treinen after Chicago gave up an out by having Sandy Alcantara sacrifice the runners over. When the lead runner subsequently came around to score, Nelson's streak of 12 outings covering 14.1 innings without allowing a run came to an end. Despite his struggles Friday, Nelson has been a revelation out of the bullpen for the Dodgers this season, registering a 2.25 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 39:13 K:BB across 24 innings. His 14.6 K/9 leads Dodgers relievers.