Nelson pitched 1.2 innings on one hit and two walks while striking out three in the loss Sunday to the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.

In his first start as a Dodger, Nelson served as the opener and delivered 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out three of the five batters he faced. The 32-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 16.2 innings. He hasn't allowed a home run this season and he boasts a 13.5 K/9.