Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Resumes playing catch
Nelson (lower body) has started playing catch but is no longer in consideration for an Opening Day rotation spot, per Dodger Insider.
Nelson, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers in January, has yet to throw in a Cactus League game while dealing with injuries to his groin and back and subsequent lower-body discomfort. With Opening Day less than four weeks away, Nelson's opportunity to seize a spot in the rotation has come and gone. Still, manager Dave Roberts indicated that the veteran right-hander could feasibly open the campaign in the bullpen and build up over the course of the season, so he has not yet been removed from the team's plans.
