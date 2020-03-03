Play

Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Resumes playing catch

Nelson (lower body) has started playing catch but is no longer in consideration for an Opening Day rotation spot, per Dodger Insider.

Nelson, who signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers in January, has yet to throw in a Cactus League game while dealing with injuries to his groin and back and subsequent lower-body discomfort. With Opening Day less than four weeks away, Nelson's opportunity to seize a spot in the rotation has come and gone. Still, manager Dave Roberts indicated that the veteran right-hander could feasibly open the campaign in the bullpen and build up over the course of the season, so he has not yet been removed from the team's plans.

More News
Our Latest Stories