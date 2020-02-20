Play

Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Return still 'days away'

Nelson (groin) has shown improvement but won't throw off the mound for multiple days, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

In addition to groin soreness, Nelson is also suffering from a tight back. The 30-year-old has pitched only 22 innings since the end of the 2017 campaign and is not a lock to make the Dodgers' opening-day roster. If he does earn a spot on the squad, Nelson could be used as a starter or as a "Brandon Morrow-type reliever," per Gurnick.

