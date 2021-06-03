Nelson (forearm) was activated off the injured list Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Nelson has battled more than his fair share of injuries in recent seasons, but his latest wasn't a particularly worrisome one, as he'll wind up missing just two weeks due to right forearm inflammation. He was pitching quite well prior to the injury, posting a 2.41 ERA and 1.18 WHIP while striking out 39.0 percent of opposing batters in his 18.2 innings of work. He should handle a fairly high-leverage role upon his return but will need a few injuries to pitchers ahead of him on the closer depth chart if he's to find his way to a ninth-inning role.
