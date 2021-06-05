Nelson pitched a perfect inning against Atlanta on Friday, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

The right-hander was activated from the injured list Thursday and got into Friday's contest in the sixth inning. He struck out Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley before retiring Dansby Swanson on a lineout. Nelson has emerged as a critical part of the Dodgers' bullpen this season after missing all of 2020. His 14.5 K/9 on the season ranks 11th among MLB relievers who have logged at least 10 innings.