The Dodgers placed Nelson on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to right forearm inflammation.

Phil Bickford was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Nelson, who likely developed the injury during his most recent relief appearance Thursday against the Diamondbacks. After David Price worked the first two innings of that game as an opener, Nelson came on and dominated over the next two frames, striking out a season-high five batters. The Dodgers will hope that Nelson won't end up missing much more than the minimum amount of time with the forearm issue, as the 31-year-old has emerged as a key piece out of the bullpen.