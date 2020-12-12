Nelson (back) signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday as a non-roster invitee, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Nelson's $2 million team option was declined by the Dodgers at the end of October, but he'll return to the organization on a minor-league pact. He underwent lumbar surgery in July that forced him to miss the entire 2020 season, and the right-hander has now missed two of the past three seasons due to injuries. However, Nelson will get to work with the major-league coaching staff during spring training as he attempts to work his way back into game action.