Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Signs with Dodgers

Nelson agreed to a deal with the Dodgers on Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nelson will be guaranteed a little over $1 million and can make over $3 million if he hits some health-based incentives. The deal also includes a vesting mutual option for a second season. The 30-year-old recorded a strong 3.49 ERA with a 27.3 percent strikeout rate back in 2017, but a shoulder problem wiped out his 2018 season entirely. He didn't look the same in his 22 big-league innings in 2019, stumbling to a 6.95 ERA while walking 16.2 percent of opposing batters. Fantasy owners shouldn't place a ton of faith in a player who hasn't had a good season since 2017, but Nelson should at least be a low-risk, high-upside play in fantasy as he is for the Dodgers.