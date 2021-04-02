Nelson pitched two-thirds of an inning against Colorado on Thursday, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one. He also uncorked two wild pitches.

Nelson was detrimentally wild in his first appearance since 2019, throwing only 15 of 28 pitches for strikes and twice watching runners cross the plate following a wild pitch. The right-hander made the Dodgers' roster in a bullpen role as the result of a strong spring, and it understandable if his ineffectiveness Thursday was at least partially tied to rust and nerves. He'll certainly get more opportunities to prove he still has something left in the tank, though he doesn't figure to pitch in high-leverage spots out of the gate.