Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Tosses bullpen session

Nelson (groin/back) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Everything appeared to go off without a hitch in what was Nelson's first bullpen session since being shut down earlier in the month with groin and back tightness. The right-hander is competing for a spot on the Dodgers' Opening Day roster as a starter or multi-inning reliever.

