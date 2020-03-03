Pederson (side/hip) is able to take batting practice but expects his first game appearance to be in the minor leagues, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Though Pederson has been ramping up his intensity in the batting cage, his comments Monday suggest that he isn't close to taking the field. Manager Dave Roberts has likewise indicated that the team's focus is on getting Pederson healthy rather than rushing him toward readiness for Opening Day, casting significant doubt on the outfielder's status for the March 26 opener.