Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Figures to lead platoon in center
Pederson was not in the starting lineup Saturday, going 0-for-1 off the bench in a win over the Braves.
Pederson was used off the bench with a left-handed starter on the mound, but he figures to be on the strong side of a platoon in center field with Enrique Hernandez now that Yasiel Puig (oblique) has returned from the disabled list. The young slugger is posting a career-best .265/.344/.531 slash line with 14 homers over 295 plate appearances, and he figures to maintain a semi-regular role in center with Puig and Matt Kemp occupying the corner outfield slots.
