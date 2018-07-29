Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Figures to lead platoon in center

Pederson was not in the starting lineup Saturday, going 0-for-1 off the bench in a win over the Braves.

Pederson was used off the bench with a left-handed starter on the mound, but he figures to be on the strong side of a platoon in center field with Enrique Hernandez now that Yasiel Puig (oblique) has returned from the disabled list. The young slugger is posting a career-best .265/.344/.531 slash line with 14 homers over 295 plate appearances, and he figures to maintain a semi-regular role in center with Puig and Matt Kemp occupying the corner outfield slots.