Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Gets off night against southpaw
Pederson is not in the starting lineup for the Dodgers on Friday against San Diego, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
With San Diego southpaw Clayton Richard getting the start for the Padres, Pederson will hit the bench in favor of Chris Taylor's right-handed bat. Taylor will bat leadoff and play center in his wake.
