Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Heads to bench Thursday

Pederson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Pederson has been swinging a hot bat as of late, hitting .351 with 10 RBI over the past 14 games. He'll head to the bench for a night off to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Patrick Corbin, allowing the recently called-up Tim Locastro to pick up his first start of the season in his stead.