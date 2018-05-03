Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Heads to bench Thursday
Pederson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Pedro Moura of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Pederson has been swinging a hot bat as of late, hitting .351 with 10 RBI over the past 14 games. He'll head to the bench for a night off to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup with Patrick Corbin, allowing the recently called-up Tim Locastro to pick up his first start of the season in his stead.
