Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Heads to bench Thursday

Pederson is out of the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

With the left-handed Caleb Smith on the bump for the Marlins, Pederson will bow out of the lineup and clear the way for Enrique Hernandez to man center field. Pederson and Hernandez are likely to work in a platoon going forward in light of Pederson's career-long woes against lefties. Over his 283 plate appearances versus southpaws across parts of five big-league seasons, Pederson has slashed .178/.270/.308 (60 wRC+) with a 31.4 percent strikeout rate.