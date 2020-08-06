Pederson went 2-for-3 with two home runs, five RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Pederson delivered a complete performance Wednesday, launching a two-run shot in the second and later adding a three-run shot in the sixth -- he also chipped with another run scored in the fifth following an RBI single from Will Smith. Pederson has hit safely in four of his last five appearances and accounts for three homers in his last three games.