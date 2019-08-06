Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Nearing career high in homers
Pederson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run in Monday's 8-0 win over the Cardinals.
Since busting out for 26 home runs as a rookie in 2015, Pederson has come tantalizing close to establishing a new career high in the category on two occasions, finishing with 25 long balls apiece in 2016 and 2018. Assuming health prevails over the final two months of the season, Pederson shouldn't have much trouble surpassing his rookie-year mark after going deep for the 24th time Monday. The Dodgers will continue to withhold Pederson from the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but his .821 OPS should keep him locked into the starting nine against righties in most games unless he falls into an extended slump.
