Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Not in Friday's lineup

Pederson is out of Friday's starting nine versus San Francisco, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.

Pederson will retreat to a spot on the pine with left-hander Madison Bumgarner pitching for the Giants. Manager Dave Roberts will trot out an outfield of Enrique Hernandez, Chris Taylor and Matt Kemp.

