Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Pederson is out of the lineup versus Texas on Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Pederson will hit the bench with lefty Mike Minor on the mound for the opposition. Matt Kemp, Enrique Hernandez and Yasiel Puig will serve as the Dodgers' starting outfielders.

More News
Our Latest Stories