Dodgers' Joc Pederson: On bench versus southpaw
Pederson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
It's business as usual for Pederson, as he'll head to the bench with lefty Alex Young pitching for Arizona. Enrique Hernandez starts in left field Tuesday for Los Angeles.
