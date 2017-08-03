Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out against southpaw Thursday

Pederson is not in Thursday's lineup against the Braves.

Pederson will take a seat Thursday, per usual when Los Angeles faces a left-hander pitcher. With Sean Newcomb taking the mound for Atlanta, Enrique Hernandez draws the start in center for the series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast