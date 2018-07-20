Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of Friday's lineup

Pederson is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Milwaukee.

Pederson will sit out the first game of the second half as Chris Taylor moves to left field to accommodate new addition Manny Machado. The move is likely to cut into Pederson's playing time a bit with an already crowded outfield, especially once Yasiel Puig (oblique) returns from the disabled list in the coming weeks.

