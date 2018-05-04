Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of Friday's lineup

Pederson is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Pederson will remain on the bench for a second straight game with another left-hander taking the mound, this time in Joey Lucchesi. Tim Locastro will draw another start in center field in his stead.

