Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of Game 5 lineup

Pederson is not in the starting lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS versus Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Pederson will head to the bench for a second straight game with left-hander Wade Miley on the bump for the Brewers. In his place, Chris Taylor will start in left field while Cody Bellinger gets the nod atop the Dodgers' order.

