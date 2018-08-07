Dodgers' Joc Pederson: Out of lineup

Pederson is not in the lineup Tuesday against the A's, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Pederson will find his usual seat on the bench with a left-hander (Sean Manaea) toeing the rubber for the opposition. The Dodgers will deploy an outfield consisting of Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Yasiel Puig (from left to right) in this one.

